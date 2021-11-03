Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Atlanta 4-3; Brooklyn 4-3

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Nets' 132-128 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Brooklyn was the clear victor by a 117-91 margin over Detroit. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 96-74 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 12 dimes, and ten rebounds, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 23 points and five assists. That's The Beard's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta beat the Washington Wizards 118-111 on Monday. The Hawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Clint Capela led the charge as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.43

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.