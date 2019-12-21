Nets vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 15-13 overall and 8-5 at home, while Atlanta is 6-23 overall and 3-12 on the road. The Nets have a matching 15-13 record against the spread on the season while the Hawks are 13-16 against the spread in 2019-20. The Nets have, however, covered six of their last seven games at home and five of their last six head-to-head meetings against the Hawks. Brooklyn is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Brooklyn received a tough blow on Thursday as it fell 118-105 to San Antonio. One thing holding the Nets back was the play of Nets guard Garrett Temple. He finished with 10 points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Spencer Dinwiddie has been carrying the scoring load with Kevin Durant out for the year with a torn Achilles, Kyrie Irving out with a shoulder injury and Caris LeVert rehabbing from thumb surgery. Dinwiddie is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 assists per game and he'll need to put in a big scoring night on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as it fell 111-106 to Utah. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Hawks forward Jabari Parker, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Trae Young, who had 30 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. Young has been fantastic all season (28.4 ppg and 8.5 apg) and done so without John Collins in the lineup as he serves the final game of his 25-game suspension on Saturday.

