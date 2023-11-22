We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta is 6-7 overall and 2-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 6-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. Brooklyn has dominated the series recently, going 18-5 versus the Hawks over their last 23 meetings. The teams split their two matchups in Atlanta last season, with the games decided by a total of three points.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks vs. Nets over/under: 234 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Hawks: -166, Nets: +139

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 157-152 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The Hawks were up 20 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal. Atlanta was led by Trae Young in the defeat as he scored 38 points to go along with eight assists and three steals. Young continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

As evident by their 152 points in the loss, scoring isn't an issue for the Hawks who rank in the top four in both points per game and offensive rating. They have seven players averaging in double-figures, led by Young at 24.6 PPG and Dejounte Murray at 21.8 PPG. It's the other end of the court which gives Atlanta trouble as it is 25th in both points allowed per game and defensive rating.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was the victim of a painful 121-99 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia on Sunday. The Nets have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met. Lonnie Walker IV led the Nets with 26 points off the bench, while Cameron Johnson had a forgettable game with just nine points on 3 of 12 shooting across 28 minutes.

The Nets are proficient from deep, ranking in the top five in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. However, the team could use a little more activity defensively, as Brooklyn ranks last in steals and forces the fewest turnovers per game. It will need those 3-point shots to fall on Wednesday as the Nets are without Ben Simmons (back), who leads the team in rebounds and assists, as well as Cameron Thomas (ankle) who tops the team in scoring.

