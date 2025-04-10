The final Thursday of the 2025 NBA regular season features an Eastern Conference matchup as the Atlanta Hawks will visit the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta is headed to the NBA Play-In Tournament with a 37-42 overall record, while Brooklyn is headed to the draft lottery with a 26-53 record. The teams split their two matchups earlier this season, with the home team winning each. Brooklyn is 42-37 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Atlanta is 39-40 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in New York City. Atlanta is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232.5 points.

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Hawks -13.5 on BetMGM Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Nets over/under: 232.5 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Hawks -952, Nets +628

Hawks vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta is coming off a 119-112 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, despite a standout performance from Onyeka Okongwu. He filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Trae Young had a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists. However, Atlanta committed 18 turnovers versus Orlando's No. 1 scoring defense, and fortunately, that shouldn't be a concern against the Nets.

Brooklyn struggles on that end of the court, allowing the fourth-highest FG percentage and the fourth-highest 2P percentage. The Nets also struggle on the offensive end, ranking second-to-last in points per game. Atlanta has the No. 5 scoring offense and has gotten a boost from trade deadline acquisitions in Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Terance Mann. Each of the three is averaging at least 3.3 more points with the Hawks than with their previous teams. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is coming off both defeating and covering versus the New Orleans Pelicans, 119-114, on Tuesday. The Nets led by as many as 20 points as the team had seven double-digit scorers, including all five reserves who played in the game. Trendon Watford led the way with 22 points on 7 of 8 shooting, while former Gonzaga star, Drew Timme, had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Nets are now 10-6 ATS over their last 16 games, and Brooklyn has also covered in both meetings this season with Atlanta. Additionally, the Hawks are 4-6 ATS as a road favorite, and only seven teams have a worse cover rate as an away favorite. The Nets also can take advantage of the Hawks' deficiencies on the court, particularly in regards to defense. The Hawks rank 29th in FG percentage allowed, 28th in 3P percentage given up and 27th in points allowed per game. See which team to pick here.

