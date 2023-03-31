An Eastern Conference duel has the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) and the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) clashing against one another on Friday evening. Atlanta has won two of its past three games, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 on Tuesday. Likewise, Brooklyn is a winner of two of the last three outings. On Mar. 29, the Nets beat the Houston Rockets 123-114. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable for Atlanta, while Ben Simmons (back) has been ruled out for the season by Brooklyn.

Hawks vs. Nets spread: Atlanta -1.5

Hawks vs. Nets Over-Under: 240.5 points

Hawks vs. Nets money line: Atlanta -125, Brooklyn +105

ATL: Hawks are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 Friday games

BK: Nets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games playing on 1 day of rest



Why the Hawks can cover



Guard Trae Young is an exceptional perimeter shooter who owns superb court vision as a facilitator. Young does a great job sizing up defenders and penetrating the lane to either score or bump the ball off. The Oklahoma product ranks third in the NBA in assists (10) and 11th in scoring (26.5). He's dished out at least 10 assists in four of his last seven games, including on March 26 against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Young dropped 28 points with 10 dimes.

Guard Dejounte Murray is an extremely athletic playmaker with tremendous awareness and instincts that allow him to play freely on both ends of the floor. The Washington product leads the squad in steals (1.5) with 20.5 points and 6.1 assists per contest. In his last outing, Murray notched 29 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges showcases his elite two-way ability on a nightly basis. Bridges has long arms that permit him to swarm ball handlers on defense and shoot right over defenders on offense. The Villanova product averages 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per matchup and has recorded 25-plus points in four straight games. On March 26 against the Orlando Magic, Bridges dropped 44 points, six rebounds, and went 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Center Nicolas Claxton is an athletic and nimble difference-maker in the paint. Claxton defends the rim at a high rate and constantly soars to the rim for efficient looks. The Georgia product is tied for second in the NBA in both blocks (2.5) and field-goal percentage (70%). Additionally, he averages 12.6 points and 9.2 boards per game. In his last game versus the Rockets, Claxton amassed 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

