Who's Playing

Miami @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Miami 6-8; Brooklyn 9-8

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.35 points per game. They are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Brooklyn received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 125-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 38 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 101-81 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. A silver lining for the Heat was the play of shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 22 points and five assists.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 116-113 to Miami when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Brooklyn will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.