Miami @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Miami 32-26; Brooklyn 33-24

The Miami Heat will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Heat as they fell 112-108 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between Brooklyn and the New York Knicks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 124-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-27-3 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 32-26 while the Nets sit at 33-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have only been able to knock down 45.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Brooklyn's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.20%. We'll see if their 5% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Sun

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.