Who's Playing
Miami @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Miami 32-26; Brooklyn 33-24
What to Know
The Miami Heat will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for the Heat as they fell 112-108 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, the contest between Brooklyn and the New York Knicks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 124-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-27-3 against the spread when favored.
Miami is now 32-26 while the Nets sit at 33-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have only been able to knock down 45.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Brooklyn's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.20%. We'll see if their 5% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.40
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Oct 27, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Apr 18, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Miami 124
- Feb 29, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Miami 113
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98