Nets vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Miami @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Miami 27-10; Brooklyn 16-20

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center after a few days off. Brooklyn is limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Nets lost to Oklahoma City 111-103. SF Joe Harris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they won 122-108. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Bam Adebayo, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds, and SF Jimmy Butler, who had 14 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Nets have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

The Nets are now 16-20 while the Heat sit at 27-10. Miami is 16-10 after wins this season, and Brooklyn is 9-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Sun

Fox Sports Sun Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.95

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.