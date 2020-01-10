Nets vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Nets vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Miami 27-10; Brooklyn 16-20
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center after a few days off. Brooklyn is limping into the contest on a seven-game losing streak.
The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Nets lost to Oklahoma City 111-103. SF Joe Harris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they won 122-108. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Bam Adebayo, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds, and SF Jimmy Butler, who had 14 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Brooklyn isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Nets have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
The Nets are now 16-20 while the Heat sit at 27-10. Miami is 16-10 after wins this season, and Brooklyn is 9-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.95
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98
