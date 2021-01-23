Kevin Durant is expected to return to the lineup after a one-game absence when the Brooklyn Nets return home to face the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Durant was held out out Friday's loss in Cleveland to rest his surgically repaired Achilles in advance of a back-to-back against the Heat. It will mark the second time the trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will be in the lineup together since Harden was acquired in a trade from Houston.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 7.5-point favorite while the over-under is 231 in the latest Heat vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 68-39 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Heat vs. Nets:

Heat vs. Nets spread: Nets -7.5

Heat vs. Nets over-under: 231 points

Heat vs. Nets money line: Nets -300, Heat +250

MIA: PG Tyler Herro (neck) will miss both games against Brooklyn

BKN: The Nets have reached agreement to sign free-agent center Norvel Pelle

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets -7.5 Bet Now

Why the Nets can cover



Durant has been on a scoring binge, reaching at least 30 points in five of his last six games to boost his season average to 31.3. He was spectacular in Harden's debut with the Nets, pouring in a season-high 42 points last weekend vs. Orlando. Durant nearly had a triple-double with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists at Cleveland on Wednesday in his first game alongside Irving and Harden.

Irving missed seven games before the back-to-back in Cleveland but showed no rust from the absence. He scored 37 points in the double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday and followed it up with a team-high 38 in Friday's setback to the Cavaliers. Irving shot at least 50 percent from the floor in each of the last four contests.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat are 4-3 against the Nets since the start of the 2018-19 season and posted a pair of victories in Brooklyn in that span. Miami is severely undermanned playing without Jimmy Butler (ankle), Avery Bradley (protocols), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Herro, but Kendrick Nunn has provided a huge spark off the bench. He is averaging 22.7 points in his last three, including a season-high 28 Wednesday vs. Toronto.

And while Miami ranks just 22nd in the league in scoring at 108.2 points per game, Brooklyn's shaky defense could be just what the the Heat need to get going. The Nets rank 27th in the league in scoring defense, giving up 116.4 points per game on the season. The Cavaliers just averaged a whopping 136 points per game in their back-to-back wins against Brooklyn.

How to make Nets vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 241 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.