The Brooklyn Nets (10-8) had their "Big Three" together for just the second time since acquiring James Harden on Jan. 14 and came away with their fourth straight home victory on Saturday. Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were among five players to score in double digits as Brooklyn posted a 128-124 triumph over the Miami Heat (6-9) after suffering back-to-back losses in Cleveland. The Nets attempt to complete a sweep of the two-game series when they host the Heat on Monday. Jimmy Butler (COVID-19) and Tyler Herro (neck) are out for Miami.

Nets vs. Heat spread: Brooklyn -7.5

Nets vs. Heat over-under: 235.5 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Brooklyn -300, Miami +260

BKN: The Nets are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against teams with losing records

MIA: The Heat are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 road contests versus teams with winning home records

Why the Nets can cover



Harden scored 12 points on Saturday, his lowest total in five games with Brooklyn, but recorded the game's only double-double by dishing out 11 assists. The 31-year-old shooting guard has registered three double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles since coming over in a blockbuster deal with Houston. Harden entered Sunday first in the NBA with an average of 11 assists per game and has notched at least that many in each of his outings with the Nets.

Durant led Brooklyn with 31 points on Saturday, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts after sitting out the previous game to rest his Achilles. The former NBA MVP has been doing it all for the Nets as he is first on the team in scoring (31.2 points), rebounds (7.2), assists (5.8), steals (0.8) and blocks (1.4). Durant has produced at least 30 points in four straight contests and six of his last seven.

Why the Heat can cover

Bam Adebayo did everything he could to help Miami on Saturday, scoring a career-high 41 points on 14-of-20 shooting while finishing one assist shy of a double-double. The 23-year-old center from the University of Kentucky's previous best output this season was 28 points, which he recorded in back-to-back meetings with Detroit just over a week ago. Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.3 points), boards (8.9), assists (5.5) and blocks (0.9).

Goran Dragic recorded 19 points and seven assists in Saturday's loss while Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn scored 18 apiece. The 25-year-old Nunn, who also grabbed five rebounds while coming off the bench, sank four 3-pointers for the second time in three games after hitting a total of four over his first seven contests this season. Kelly Olynyk was limited to five points on Saturday but is averaging 10.9 and 5.4 rebounds over his last 10 games.

