The Miami Heat will wrap up a quick NBA road trip on Thursday night with a matchup against the struggling Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Nets (32-31) have lost 15 of their last 18 games and are looking to go on a run to move out of eighth place and avoid the postseason play-in. They have lost consecutive matchups with Toronto after the Raptors rallied for a 109-108 victory on Tuesday night. Miami (41-22) has won nine of its past 11 games but blew a huge lead Wednesday night, suffering a 120-119 setback against the Bucks. The Heat have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the past five Heat teams to win at least 41 of their first 62 games all went to the NBA Finals.

Heat vs. Nets spread: Miami -3

Heat vs. Nets over-under: 220.5 points

MIA: Tyler Herro is averaging 22.8 points over the past six games

BKN: Seth Curry has hit 22 of 47 3-point tries in seven games



Why the Heat can cover

Miami is one of the league's best defensive teams and also is tremendous from 3-point range. It entered Wednesday's game allowing less than 105 points per game (fifth in NBA) and opponents were shooting just 44.4 percent (fifth). The Heat have covered in three of their past four and seven of the last 11, and they outscore foes by more than 4.7 points per game (sixth). They also make 2.9 more 3-pointers than opponents, the best differential in the league.

The Heat are 21-13-1 ATS on the road, including 11-8-1 as favorites. Miami has been lighting it up from long range, ranking third in 3-point percentage (37.4) entering Wednesday's game. Tyler Herro is hitting 37.8 percent and is the team's No. 2 scorer at 20.2 points per game. Max Strus (10.6 ppg) hits 40.6 percent from outside. Jimmy Butler is still the catalyst and top scorer (21.7 per game), and he chips in on rebounds (6.3) and assists (5.8) while averaging 1.8 steals.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn could catch Miami looking ahead to its long home-stand. The Heat are playing a back-to-back on the road before returning to Miami for 11 of their next 12 games. They could be fatigued after a game that went to the wire against the defending NBA champs. The Nets are expected to have Kevin Durant back after he missed almost two months with a sprained knee ligament. He averages a team-high 29.3 points, which would rank third in the NBA if he qualified.

The Nets have a sense of urgency and should be fired up after a game they thought they should have won. James Johnson scored 19 on Tuesday, Seth Curry had 18 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16. Curry is hitting 46.8 percent of his 3-pointers since coming over in the James Harden trade. He is averaging 17.9 points and has stepped up with Joe Harris (ankle) out, Kyrie Irving out (vaccine status) for home games and Ben Simmons (conditioning) not yet ready to play. Nets opponents are hitting just 33.8 percent from 3-point range (eighth in NBA).

