Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Charlotte 24-22; Brooklyn 33-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET April 1 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Nets strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 120-108. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 42-29 deficit. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 dimes in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 114-104. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Terry Rozier led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven boards.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

It was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 106-104 to the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Brooklyn will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.