Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Charlotte 24-22; Brooklyn 33-15
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET April 1 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Nets strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 120-108. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 42-29 deficit. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 dimes in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 114-104. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Terry Rozier led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven boards.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
It was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 106-104 to the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Brooklyn will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Charlotte 106 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 11, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111