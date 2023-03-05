Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Charlotte 20-45; Brooklyn 35-28

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since March 27 of last year.

The matchup between Charlotte and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 117-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Charlotte got a solid performance out of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 this past Friday. The Nets were down 37-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a comeback. It was another big night for their small forward Mikal Bridges, who posted a double-double on 38 points and ten boards.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 35-28 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 20-45. Allowing an average of 118.14 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.34

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Brooklyn.