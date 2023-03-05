Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Charlotte 20-45; Brooklyn 35-28
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center. The Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since March 27 of last year.
The matchup between Charlotte and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 117-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Charlotte got a solid performance out of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 this past Friday. The Nets were down 37-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a comeback. It was another big night for their small forward Mikal Bridges, who posted a double-double on 38 points and ten boards.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 35-28 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 20-45. Allowing an average of 118.14 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.34
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 07, 2022 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Charlotte 116
- Nov 05, 2022 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Charlotte 94
- Mar 27, 2022 - Charlotte 119 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Charlotte 121
- Oct 24, 2021 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Charlotte 115
- Apr 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 27, 2020 - Charlotte 106 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 11, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111