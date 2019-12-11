Nets vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Nets vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 13-10; Charlotte 10-16
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Things were close when Brooklyn and the Denver Nuggets clashed on Sunday, but the Nets ultimately edged out the opposition 105-102. G Spencer Dinwiddie and C Jarrett Allen were among the main playmakers for the Nets as the former had 24 points and eight assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Allen.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 114-107. Charlotte's PG Devonte' Graham was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six assists.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte the last time the two teams met in December, winning 111-104. A big part of the Nets' success was Allen, so the Hornets will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.90
Odds
The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Lakers were ready to give Russell $100M?
The caveat was they were still waiting on Kawhi Leonard's decision
-
Top Picks: Best bets for NBA Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Giannis to miss game with sore quad
The reigning MVP has not missed a game yet this season
-
Harden among NBA's best defenders
Harden has gone from a laughingstock to having better defensive numbers than Giannis Antetokounmpo...
-
These Nuggets don't run
Denver is defending like never before, but its offense is a slog and it is leaving points on...
-
Five potential landing spots for Love
Also keep an eye on Portland, where Love says he prefers to go
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans