Nets vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-10; Charlotte 10-16

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Things were close when Brooklyn and the Denver Nuggets clashed on Sunday, but the Nets ultimately edged out the opposition 105-102. G Spencer Dinwiddie and C Jarrett Allen were among the main playmakers for the Nets as the former had 24 points and eight assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Allen.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, winning 114-107. Charlotte's PG Devonte' Graham was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six assists.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte the last time the two teams met in December, winning 111-104. A big part of the Nets' success was Allen, so the Hornets will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.90

Odds

The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.