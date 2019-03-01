Nets vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets host Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets this Friday, and tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This game features Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls, as the Nets enter play with the projected six seed and the Hornets the eighth. Charlotte would surely like to put some distance between itself and those chasing the final playoff spot, as it enters tonight's contest tied with the Magic for the eighth seed, with the Miami Heat just one game back. The Nets are listed as a 3.5-point home favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 228 in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Hornets picks of your own, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model is well aware of how important home advantage is in this matchup. The Hornets have really struggled on the road this year, posting an 8-21 record on the road, easily the worst of any team in the playoff hunt. Charlotte also has just one win in its past six games, so it appears the Nets are catching the Hornets at the right time.

The Nets have already beaten Charlotte twice this year, including a victory on Charlotte's home court just a week ago. D'Angelo Russell put up 40 points in that game and is averaging 30 points in three meetings with the Hornets this season. If Charlotte can't find a way to slow him down, it is going to have a really tough time covering the spread on the road.

The model is also well aware this game means more to Charlotte than Brooklyn. While Brooklyn enjoys a multi-game cushion in the East, Charlotte watched the surging Magic upset the Warriors to tie them for eighth in the standings. They really need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, so expect them to come out with a sense of urgency for this game.

And while Charlotte has had no answer for Russell, the same could be said about Brooklyn attempting to defend Kemba Walker. The All-Star starter has averaged 32 points against the Nets this season and is coming off of a 35-point, five-steal game against the Rockets. The Hornets also have received strong contributions from Cody Zeller as of late. Their big man has averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks since the All-Star Break and his play will be a key to victory for Charlotte tonight.

