Struggling Eastern Conference squads get the Saturday NBA schedule underway when the Brooklyn Nets travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets. The Nets sit in 11th in the East at 21-41, while Charlotte is 14th at 14-48, though the Hornets are coming off one of their better performances of the season in a 118-117 loss to Cleveland on Friday. Charlotte has lost nine in a row, while Brooklyn has dropped six straight. Cameron Johnson (knee) is out for the Nets. Charlotte's injury report will be released Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is 6 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The latest Hornets vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus list Brooklyn as a 4.5-point road favorite. The over/under is 212.5. Before making any Nets vs. Hornets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Hornets spread: Brooklyn -4.5

Nets vs. Hornets over/under: 212.5 points

Nets vs. Hornets money line: Brooklyn -186, Charlotte +155

Nets vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nets vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nets can cover

Shooting guard Cam Thomas has provided much needed offense since returning from a hamstring injury. In 22 games, including 20 starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. In Thursday's loss to Golden State, Thomas scored 23 points and added seven assists and three rebounds. He had 24 points and six assists in a 127-113 loss at San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Nets have better against-the-spread numbers overall this season, going 32-30 ATS and 19-13 ATS on the road. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Point guard LaMelo Ball powers the Charlotte offense. In 32.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 25.8 points, seven assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He registered his 10th double-double of the season in a 125-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. He had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 119-101 loss to Golden State on Monday.

Small forward Miles Bridges has been on a tear of late and he's coming off a 46-point outburst on Friday. In Monday's loss to Golden State, he poured in 35 points, while adding nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists in a 103-96 loss at Dallas on Feb. 27. In 32.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nets vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Hornets vs. Nets and is leaning Under the total, projecting 211 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nets vs. Hornets on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Hornets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.