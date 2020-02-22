Nets vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Nets and Hornets.
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 19-36 overall and 8-17 at home, while Brooklyn is 25-29 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Hornets are attempting to win four consecutive games for the first time this season. The Nets have won four of their past six games. Brooklyn is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Nets vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Hornets:
- Hornets vs. Nets spread: Hornets +3.5
- Hornets vs. Nets over-under: 211 points
- Hornets vs. Nets money line: Charlotte 133, Brooklyn -170
What you need to know about the Hornets
The Hornets were able to score a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, winning 103-93. Cody Zeller and Malik Monk were among the main playmakers for Charlotte, as the former had 16 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points along with six rebounds.
What you need to know about the Nets
The Nets fought into overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday but wound up falling 112-104. Caris LeVert (25 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.
The Nets announced on Thursday that Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season because of shoulder surgery. Brooklyn has won two of the three meetings with Charlotte this season.
How to make Nets vs. Hornets picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Nets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Nets vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
