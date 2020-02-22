Nets vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 19-36 overall and 8-17 at home, while Brooklyn is 25-29 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Hornets are attempting to win four consecutive games for the first time this season. The Nets have won four of their past six games. Brooklyn is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Nets vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Hornets +3.5

Hornets vs. Nets over-under: 211 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Charlotte 133, Brooklyn -170

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets were able to score a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, winning 103-93. Cody Zeller and Malik Monk were among the main playmakers for Charlotte, as the former had 16 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points along with six rebounds.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets fought into overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday but wound up falling 112-104. Caris LeVert (25 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

The Nets announced on Thursday that Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season because of shoulder surgery. Brooklyn has won two of the three meetings with Charlotte this season.

