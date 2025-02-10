The Brooklyn Nets will host the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup on the Monday NBA schedule. Brooklyn is 18-34 overall and 7-17 at home, while Charlotte is 13-37 overall and 4-17 on the road. The Nets have won each of their first two matchups this season, including the Nets most recently defeating the Hornets, 104-83, in Charlotte on Jan. 29.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are 4-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 212.5 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Nets -4

Hornets vs. Nets over/under: 212.5 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Nets -173, Hornets +145

CHA: The Hornets are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

BRK: The Nets are 4-1 ATS over their last five games

Hornets vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Hornets vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Hornets can cover

It has been a wild few weeks in Charlotte, dealing with challenges such as impactful injuries and a trade rescinded due to a failed physical. The Hornets agreed to send Mark Williams to the Lakers at the NBA Trade Deadline with Los Angeles seeking an impactful big man after moving Anthony Davis. But Williams failed his physical and returned to Charlotte. Williams hasn't played since the near-trade, but he's been a key piece for Charlotte lately. The 23-year-old center is averaging 18.4 points and 11.5 rebounds over his last 14 games. His game status is to be determined for Monday, but if he's active, he'll provide a presence in the paint.

Miles Bridges has taken on a more prominent role with injuries and transactions. The 26-year-old had 30 points and nine rebounds in a 112-102 loss to the Pistons on Sunday and he's scored at least 24 points in five of his last six games. Bridges is averaging 22.6 points over his last 18 games and will be a key piece against a Nets team battling multiple injuries. LaMelo Ball missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury and is a situation to monitor for Charlotte as well. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets have won four of their last five games and are coming off a 102-86 victory over the Heat on Friday. Brooklyn is off to a 2-1 start over its six-game homestand as the players should be feeling fresh with two full days between games and not traveling in over a week. Conversely, the Hornets are playing the second half of a back-to-back off travel from Detroit to Brooklyn as they embark on game two of a nine-game road trip, so rest significantly favors the Nets, who are 9-4 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Although Cam Thomas (hamstring) remains out, Cameron Johnson is off the injury report as the team's second-leading scorer is averaging 17.5 ppg over his two games since returning from an ankle injury. The Nets have been one of the top defensive teams in the league over the last few weeks, which has sparked their recent success. Brooklyn is allowing 96.6 ppg over its last five games, and only one team has scored more than 110 points against the Nets over their last nine contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.