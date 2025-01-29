We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets. Charlotte is 12-31 overall and 8-15 at home, while Brooklyn is 14-33 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Nets defeated the Hornets, 116-115, on Nov. 19 in Brooklyn in their first meeting this season after the Hornets won two of their three matchups last year.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets are favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 204.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Hornets -3

Hornets vs. Nets over/under: 204.5 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Hornets: -153, Nets: +128

BRK: The Nets are 16-9-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road

CHA: The Hornets are 3-2 ATS over their last five home games

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets enter on a seven-game losing streak, but they did cover twice as they were underdogs in each of those contests. Six of those seven games came against teams currently in the top eight of their conference and the Hornets certainly aren't in that situation. Charlotte is one of the few teams in the NBA with a worse record than the Nets and the Hornets' injury situation is just as brutal as Brooklyn's.

The Nets will be without Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) as their top two leading scorers this season. But the Hornets will also be without some of their top talent, including LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist), Mark Williams (foot) and Tre Mann (back) as four of their top five leading scorers. D'Angelo Russell has led the Nets in scoring in back-to-back games with 19 and 22 points and Jalen Wilson, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has scored more than 10 points in three straight points as a complimentary piece for Brooklyn.

Why the Hornets can cover

With both teams battling significant injuries, the Hornets have the luxury of arguably the best player on the floor in Miles Bridges. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 18.9 ppg this season after back-to-back years averaging more than 20 ppg. He had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 112-107 loss to the Lakers on Monday as he was needed to take on a larger role with Ball only playing nine minutes before suffering his ankle injury. The Hornets pushed in their 5-point spread against Los Angeles.

The Hornets are 28th in the league in scoring but have the 14th-best scoring defense, allowing 112.2 ppg, and a strong defensive effort could be enough to extend Brooklyn's losing streak. The Nets are 29th in scoring offense (105.5 ppg) and have been held to fewer than 100 points in four straight games and haven't scored more than 101 points in seven straight contests. The Nets have been abysmal offensively lately and the Hornets defense can capitalize on that on Wednesday.

