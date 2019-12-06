Nets vs. Hornets odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from advanced computer

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 9-14 overall and 5-6 at home, while Brooklyn is 11-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Nets beat the Hornets 101-91 on Nov. 20. The Hornets have lost seven of their last 10 games. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Hornets scored a 106-91 win over Golden State on Wednesday. Devonte' Graham shot 10-for-16 from downtown and finished with 33 points, nine assists and seven boards. The 10 3-pointers were a career high for Graham and tied a franchise record.

Terry Rozier finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Rozier scored at least 20 points for the seventh time this season.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against Atlanta, taking the game 130-118. The Nets were led by Garrett Temple, who scored a season-high 27 points with six 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He is averaging 20.8 points per game and continues to sprearhead the offense while Kyrie Irving is out with a shoulder injury.

So who wins Nets vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.