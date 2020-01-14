Nets vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nets vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Utah 27-12; Brooklyn 18-20
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Utah is coming into the contest hot, having won nine in a row.
Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on Sunday as they won 127-116. The Jazz's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but C Rudy Gobert led the charge as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards. Gobert has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and carried off a 108-86 win. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Brooklyn yet.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Utah to 27-12 and Brooklyn to 18-20. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 17, 2017 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Utah 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 03, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 02, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 27, 2016 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Utah 96
- Jan 22, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Brooklyn 86
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder's SGA has historic triple-double
SGA finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists
-
Gordon's heroics save Magic
The Magic gave up an 8-0 run to fall behind before Gordon rescued them with his big shot
-
Irving has plenty to prove with Nets
Irving shined in his long-awaited return to the Brooklyn Nets, but how long will it last?
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Jan. 13 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Lakers midseason report card
The Lakers have done almost everything right so far this season, but they still have a few...
-
Clippers midseason report card
The Clippers have yet to play their best basketball, and that's exactly how they want it
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...