Nets vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Utah 27-12; Brooklyn 18-20

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Utah is coming into the contest hot, having won nine in a row.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on Sunday as they won 127-116. The Jazz's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but C Rudy Gobert led the charge as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards. Gobert has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and carried off a 108-86 win. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Brooklyn yet.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Utah to 27-12 and Brooklyn to 18-20. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.