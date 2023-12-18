The Utah Jazz will take on the Brooklyn Nets in a cross-conference matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 9-17 overall and 7-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 13-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Nets swept last year's season series between these two franchises, but the Jazz did cover the spread in their most recent meeting last April.

This season, the Nets are 17-7 against the spread while the Jazz are 13-13 against the number. Brooklyn is favored by 4 points in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Jazz +4

Jazz vs. Nets over/under: 233.5 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Jazz: +141, Nets: -167

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz suffered a painful 125-104 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Despite the loss, Collin Sexton scored 28 points while Lauri Markkanen also had 18 points and six rebounds. However, Utah was badly beaten at the 3-point line, going 12-of-37 from beyond the arc while Sacramento went 22-of-45.

On the season, Utah ranks 23rd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (34.9%) and 21st in 3-point defense (37.5%). The Jazz were also outrebounded 45-37 in the loss, but that appears to be a statistical anomaly in general. Utah ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding (46.3 rpg) and is second in the league in offensive rebounding percentage (30.1%). Tonight, Utah will be without Jordan Clarkson (hamstring) and Keyonte George (foot), while John Collins (illness) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets took a 124-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Saturday to extend their losing streak to two games. Cameron Thomas put in a solid effort in the loss with 41 points and five rebounds. while Spencer Dinwiddie dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 assists.

Brooklyn has a largely perimeter-oriented roster that has a tendency to live and die by its outside shooting. The Nets rank third in the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.6%) and also rank sixth in 3-point attempts per game (37.8) as well as fifth in 3-pointers made per game (14.6). Brooklyn will be shorthanded on Monday without Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring), while Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

