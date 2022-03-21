The Utah Jazz have won three consecutive games, and they've done so in impressive fashion. Each of the victories has been by at least 15 points, including their 108-93 triumph at New York on Sunday in the opener of their six-game road trip. Utah (45-26) attempts to continue the dominance when it visits the home-challenged Brooklyn Nets (37-34) on Monday. The Nets have gone just 15-19 on their own court as they continue to play there without Kyrie Irving, who is not permitted to play at home due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Tip-off at Barclays Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Utah is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Nets vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Utah -1.5

Jazz vs. Nets over-under: 229.5 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Utah -125, Brooklyn +105

UTAH: The Jazz are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games

BKN: The Nets are 4-21-1 ATS in their last 26 home contests

Why the Jazz can cover



Donovan Mitchell missed one game during Utah's current streak due to a calf injury but was an offensive force in the other two. After scoring 37 points in a 125-110 home triumph against Chicago last Wednesday, the 25-year-old shooting guard recorded 26 versus the Knicks. Mitchell was 7-for-12 from beyond the arc on Sunday and has gone 16-for-27 from 3-point range over his last two contests.

Mitchell is tied for 10th in the NBA with an average of 25.9 points and Jordan Clarkson is contributing 16.1 per game after producing 23 off the bench against New York. Rudy Gobert fell one rebound shy of his 12th double-double in 13 outings as he scored 14 points, with most of his offense coming from the free-throw line (10-for-12). The 29-year-old center leads the league with an average of 2.3 blocks after making four for the second time in three games on Sunday.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's stretch of six losses in seven games from Feb. 17-March 6 has become a distant memory as the team has won five of its last six contests. With Irving unable to play Friday due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Kevin Durant took control and led the Nets to their second win in three home games. The former NBA MVP was 11-for-15 from the floor and made 14 of his 15 free throws en route to a game-high 38 points.

The 33-year-old Durant has produced at least 31 points in three of his last four home contests, a span that includes a season-best 53-point effort against New York on March 13. Seth Curry played a big role in Brooklyn's triumph over the Trail Blazers as he went 7-for-11 from 3-point range en route to 27 points after missing the Nets' previous three games with a sore left ankle. Rookie shooting guard Cam Thomas added 11 points off the bench versus Portland and led Brooklyn with a career-high 30 in its 125-102 loss at Utah on Feb. 4.

