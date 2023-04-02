The Utah Jazz (36-41) and the Brooklyn Nets (42-35) square off in a cross-conference tilt on Sunday afternoon. Utah is in a massive slump. They've lost five of the last six games, including a 122-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has won three of its last four matchups. On March 31, the Nets topped the Atlanta Hawks 124-107. Ben Simmons (back) is out for the season for the Nets. Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) are out for the Jazz, while Lauri Markkanen (hand) is questionable.

Jazz vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -8.5

Jazz vs. Nets Over-Under: 230 points

Jazz vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -355, Utah +278

UTA: The Jazz are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games vs. a team with a winning home record

BKN: The Nets are 6-0 ATS in their last six games overall

Why the Nets can cover



Forward Mikal Bridges is an athletic and instinctive two-way player for the Nets. Bridges has long arms and great lateral quickness as a defender. The 26-year-old can get a bucket from any spot on the floor. Bridges averages 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest. He has dropped 40-plus in two of his last three outings. On Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, Bridges finished with 42 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Center Nic Claxton gives Brooklyn an agile and impactful big man. Claxton has a nose for pulling down rebounds and swatting away shots in the lane. The Georgia product uses his soft touch around the basket to rack up points. Claxton is second in the NBA in both field-goal percentage (70) and blocks (2.5) with 12.6 points per game. In his last contest, he amassed 14 points, 12 boards, and two blocks.

Why the Jazz can cover

Guard Kris Dunn has been an energetic player off the bench for Utah. Dunn likes to push the pace and get out in transition in a hurry. The Providence product plays sticky and physical defense out on the perimeter. Dunn logs 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. On March 29 against the San Antonio Spurs, Dunn dropped 17 points, five assists, and two steals.

Center Walker Kessler is a strong and physical interior player. Kessler can be a terrific rebounder and shot-blocker due to his willingness to constantly fight in the paint. The Auburn product logs 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. In Friday's tilt versus the Boston Celtics, he notched 20 points, 10 boards, and three blocks.

