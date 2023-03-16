Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Sacramento 41-27; Brooklyn 39-30

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.5 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 16 at Barclays Center. If the contest is anything like Sacramento's 153-121 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings skirted by the Chicago Bulls 117-114 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard De'Aaron Fox as the clock expired. Having forecasted a close victory for Sacramento, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their Fox did his thing and had 32 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Brooklyn and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 121-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 34 points along with four blocks.

Sacramento is now 41-27 while the Nets sit at 39-30. The Kings are 24-16 after wins this year, and Brooklyn is 16-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.62

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.