Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Sacramento 12-18; Brooklyn 20-12
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2018. The Kings will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. If the contest is anything like Brooklyn's 136-125 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Sacramento received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 128-115 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 23 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Nets sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 112-108 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 20-12 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 12-18. Allowing an average of 117 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brooklyn have won seven out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 136 vs. Sacramento 125
- Aug 07, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 19, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 01, 2018 - Sacramento 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Dec 20, 2017 - Sacramento 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 27, 2016 - Sacramento 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 05, 2016 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Nov 13, 2015 - Sacramento 111 vs. Brooklyn 109