Sacramento @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Sacramento 12-18; Brooklyn 20-12

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2018. The Kings will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. If the contest is anything like Brooklyn's 136-125 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Sacramento received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 128-115 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 23 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Nets sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 112-108 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 20-12 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 12-18. Allowing an average of 117 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won seven out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.