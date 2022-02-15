Through 3 Quarters

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Brooklyn Nets look much better today on their home court. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Sacramento Kings 82-68 three quarters in.

Brooklyn has been led by small forward Bruce Brown, who so far has 17 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is James Johnson's foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox has led the way so far for Sacramento, as he has 19 points.

This is the first time the Nets have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Sacramento 22-36; Brooklyn 29-27

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center. Sacramento should still be riding high after a win, while the Nets will be looking to right the ship.

Brooklyn was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 115-111 to the Miami Heat. Point guard Patty Mills wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn; Mills finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacramento strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 123-110. Sacramento got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward Harrison Barnes out in front picking up 21 points along with five boards.

The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Los Angeles Clippers Jan. 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-116. In other words, don't count the Kings out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports California

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Kings slightly, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 13 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Ben Simmons: Out (Not Injury Related)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Kevin Durant: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento