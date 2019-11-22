Nets vs. Kings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nets vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 6-8; Sacramento 6-7
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Sacramento have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.
On Tuesday, the Kings narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Phoenix Suns 120-116. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, winning 101-91.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently eight for eight against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 6-7 and Brooklyn to 6-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Kings are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Nets come into the matchup boasting the third most rebounds per game in the league at 47.9. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Brooklyn and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 19, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 01, 2018 - Sacramento 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Dec 20, 2017 - Sacramento 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 27, 2016 - Sacramento 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 05, 2016 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Nov 13, 2015 - Sacramento 111 vs. Brooklyn 109
