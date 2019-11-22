Nets vs. Kings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-8; Sacramento 6-7

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Sacramento have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

On Tuesday, the Kings narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Phoenix Suns 120-116. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, winning 101-91.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently eight for eight against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 6-7 and Brooklyn to 6-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Kings are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Nets come into the matchup boasting the third most rebounds per game in the league at 47.9. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Brooklyn and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.