The Sacramento Kings will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-14 overall and 7-9 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Nets have won the last four games between the teams.

Brooklyn is favored by 4,5 points in the latest Kings vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 243.

Kings vs. Nets spread: Kings +4.5

Kings vs. Nets over-under: 243 points

What you need to know about the Kings

On Sunday, the Kings lost to the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 124-110. Sacramento was down 99-79 at the end of the third quarter. Buddy Hield played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. The Kings have lost their first three games on a five-game homestead.

De'Aaron Fox returned from a one-game layoff from a knee injury to register 23 points and nine assists on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton scored points 22 off the bench, Marvin Bagley III (calf) is listed as day-to-day.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn dispatched the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, 134-117 on the road. James Harden finished with a triple-double on 19 points, 16 dimes, and eight rebounds. The Nets led by as many as 28 points. They scored 130-plus points for the seventh time this season, already tying the franchise record.

Brooklyn tied a season high with 35 assists on Saturday. The Nets will attempt to secure a third consecutive win when they face the Kings. Kevin Durant (hamstring) will not play on Monday.

