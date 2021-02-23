The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 20-12 overall and 11-5 at home, while Sacramento is 12-18 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Nets have won the last five games between the teams.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Nets -7

Nets vs. Kings over-under: 242 points

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets topped the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 112-108. James Harden posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. Brooklyn has won six consecutive games. The Nets went 5-0 on their West Coast trip, the longest undefeated road trip in team history.

The Nets won the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 15, 136-125. Brooklyn made a franchise-record 27-of-47 3-point field goals in that game, tied for the third-most 3-pointers made in a game in NBA history.

The Nets are 7-0 vs. Pacific Division teams this season. Jeff Green (shoulder) and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (hip) are listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, 128-115 on the road. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. The Kings have lost seven consecutive games. Sacramento trailed by three after one quarter but fell behind by as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

DaQuan Jeffries scored 18 points on Sunday. The Kings missed 21 of 33 3-point attempts. Harrison Barnes (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

