Who's Playing

New York @ Brooklyn

Current Records: New York 20-19; Brooklyn 26-13

What to Know

This Monday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per matchup. The Nets and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Brooklyn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 100-95 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which The Beard has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 63 points. New York put the hurt on Oklahoma City with a sharp 119-97 win. The Knicks' power forward Julius Randle looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 26 points, 12 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Randle hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.