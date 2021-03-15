Who's Playing
New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 20-19; Brooklyn 26-13
What to Know
This Monday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per matchup. The Nets and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Brooklyn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 100-95 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which The Beard has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 63 points. New York put the hurt on Oklahoma City with a sharp 119-97 win. The Knicks' power forward Julius Randle looked sharp as he posted a triple-double on 26 points, 12 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Randle hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 8-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. New York 109
- Jan 26, 2020 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91