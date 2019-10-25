Nets vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 0-1; New York 0-1

Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; New York 17-65

What to Know

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between Brooklyn and New York at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 127-126. They might have lost, but man -- PG Kyrie Irving was a total machine. He shot 7 for 14 from beyond the arc and finished with 50 points, seven dimes and eight boards.

Meanwhile, New York had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to San Antonio 120-111. If the Knicks were hoping to take revenge for the 109-83 loss against San Antonio the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 8-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

New York have won nine out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.