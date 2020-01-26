Nets vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Madison Square Garden. New York is 12-34 overall and 6-17 at home, while Brooklyn is 19-25 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Nets are 2-1 against the Knicks this season, winning 113-109 on Oct. 25 and 103-101 on Nov. 24.

The Knicks may be lottery-bound, but they are 24-22 against the spread this season. The Knicks have also covered in all three meetings between these two teams this season. This time around, New York is favored by 1.5-points, while the over-under is set at 222 in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks vs. Nets over-under: 222 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: New York -123, Brooklyn +102

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York fell just short against Toronto on Friday, as the Raptors came away with a 118-112 victory. The Knicks got a double-double from Julius Randle -- as the power forward went for 20 points and 11 rebounds while adding three blocks. Marcus Morris also posted a double-double, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Morris leads the Knicks in scoring at 19.1 points per game.

Rookie R.J. Barrett, who is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, has transitioned to a walking boot from crutches, but his sprained right ankle won't be re-evaluated for at least another week.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Pistons took the Nets to overtime Saturday, but Brooklyn came through with a 121-111 victory. Kyrie Irving made 5-of-12 three-pointers and finished with 45 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Irving is leading the Nets with 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie contributes 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per outing.

The Nets have also had success against the Knicks recently. In fact, Brooklyn is 4-1 in its last five meetings against New York. However, the Nets are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven road games.

