The New York Knicks host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening in an always entertaining clash between local rivals. The Nets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The Knicks have the rest edge, though New York has lost three games in a row. Obi Toppin (calf), Frank Ntilikina (knee) and Alec Burks (ankle) are out for the Knicks, with Reggie Bullock (hip) listed as doubtful. Kyrie Irving (personal) is out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as 5.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Nets vs. Knicks odds.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Nets -5.5

Nets vs. Knicks over-under: 219 points

Nets vs. Knicks money line: Nets -215, Knicks +185

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

NYK: The Knicks are 5-6 against the spread in 2020-21

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets are a dynamic offensive team, scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions this season despite personnel limitations. Brooklyn boasts an elite true shooting percentage of 60.5 percent and, with the ability to spread the floor with potent shooting all over the roster, the Nets can attack New York's defense effectively.

Defensively, the Nets aren't quite as electric from a personnel standpoint, but New York's offense is scoring only 103.3 points per 100 possessions, a bottom-five mark in the NBA. The Knicks also rank in the bottom five in both effective field goal percentage (49.9 percent) and turnover rate (16.3 percent) this season, with New York struggling to create efficient looks on a regular basis. The Knicks have one of the worst assist-to-turnover ratios (1.40) in the league, and the Nets can benefit from that lack of offensive punch.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are vastly improved from previous seasons, in large part due to the play of Julius Randle. Randle is off to a brilliant start in 2020-21, averaging 22.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The 26-year-old forward is also shooting 35 percent from three-point range, far better than his career baseline, and Randle's multi-faceted offensive approach has been key for the Knicks.

New York is also receiving notable contributions from former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, who is averaging 16.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his second NBA season. New York's offense, on the whole, is not a top-tier attack, but the Knicks use their physicality to make an impact on the offensive glass, and Tom Thibodeau has put his imprint on the team's defensive approach.

