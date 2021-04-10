Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Los Angeles 32-20; Brooklyn 36-16
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The Nets made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and carried off a 139-111 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 79-59. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and had 24 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 110-104 to the Miami Heat. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-113. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98