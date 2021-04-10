Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-20; Brooklyn 36-16

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Nets made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and carried off a 139-111 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 79-59. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 110-104 to the Miami Heat. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-113. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.