Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-27; Brooklyn 30-19

What to Know

This Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.12 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-121. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Lakers, who fell 122-118 when the teams previously met last month. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward LeBron James, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 41 points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks this past Saturday, winning 122-115. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, nine dimes and six boards. Uncle Drew's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles is now 23-27 while the Nets sit at 30-19. Brooklyn is 19-10 after wins this year, and the Lakers are 11-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.