Injuries have taken the luster off what otherwise loomed as a potential NBA Finals matchup when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. James Harden (hamstring) will not be in the lineup for the Nets (36-16) while the Lakers (32-20) will be without their top two scorers in LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) in the fifth stop of their seven-game road trip. Brooklyn is 22-4 over the past two months, including an 11-point win at Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 10.5-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 222.5 in the Lakers vs. Nets odds.

Lakers vs. Nets spread: Nets -10.5

Lakers vs. Nets over-under: 222.5 points

Lakers vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -700, Los Angeles +500

LAL: F Kyle Kuzma (calf) is expected to miss his second straight game

BKN: The Nets are a perfect 8-0 against the Pacific Division

Why the Lakers can cover



Recently acquired Andre Drummond returned from a three-game absence after injuring his toe in his Los Angeles debut and provided a boost inside with 15 points and 12 rebounds at Miami on Thursday. It marked the second game action since Feb. 12 for Drummond, who averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds for Cleveland before reaching a buyout agreement with the team. Drummond faced Brooklyn twice this season as a member of the Cavaliers, averaging 16.0 points and 11.5 boards.

With James and Davis on the shelf, the Lakers are desperate for offense and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered against the Heat, scoring a season-high 28 points and hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers. Third-leading scorer Dennis Schroder (15.1 points per game), who missed the first meeting against Brooklyn, had his third double-double with 10 points and a season-high 14 assists vs. Miami. Los Angeles is No. 2 in the NBA in scoring defense at 105.8 points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Star forward Kevin Durant returned to the lineup in a reserve role following a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury and showed no signs of rust. He hit all five shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in only 19 minutes in a rout of New Orleans on Wednesday. Durant adds more firepower to a team that already leads the NBA in scoring at 119.0 points per game.

Guard Kyrie Irving has scored at least 24 points in eight of his last nine games even though he has been struggle somewhat with his long-range shooting. After going 7 of 30 from distance over a five-game stretch, he hit 9 of 18 3-pointers over the past two games. Irving, the Nets' second-leading scorer at 27.9 points, has taken on more of the distributor role since Harden's injury and is averaging 9.6 assists over his last five games.

How to make Lakers vs. Nets picks

