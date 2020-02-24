Nets vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Orlando 24-32; Brooklyn 26-29
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for Orlando, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The contest between the Magic and the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 122-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Brooklyn was the clear victor by a 115-86 margin over Charlotte. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established an 88-63 advantage. Shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.
Orlando is now 24-32 while Brooklyn sits at 26-29. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando enters the matchup with only 105.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Orlando 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 02, 2019 - Orlando 102 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jan 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 01, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 24, 2017 - Orlando 125 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Orlando 121
- Apr 06, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 16, 2016 - Orlando 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 29, 2016 - Orlando 139 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Orlando 83 vs. Brooklyn 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Dec 14, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Brooklyn 82
-
