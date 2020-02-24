Nets vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Orlando 24-32; Brooklyn 26-29

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for Orlando, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The contest between the Magic and the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 122-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Brooklyn was the clear victor by a 115-86 margin over Charlotte. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established an 88-63 advantage. Shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

Orlando is now 24-32 while Brooklyn sits at 26-29. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando enters the matchup with only 105.7 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.