Nets vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 16-20 overall and 11-8 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-18 overall and 7-11 on the road. The Nets are trying to avoid a sixth consecutive loss. The Magic have lost nine of their last 14 games.

The Magic received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 109-96 to Utah. Terrence Ross (24 points) and Nikola Vucevic (22 points) were the top scorers for the Magic. Orlando was outscored 33-21 in the final quarter.

Ross is averaging 21.3 points per game over his last three games. Vucevic is averaging 22 points per game over his past five.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn ended up a good deal behind Toronto when they played on Saturday, losing 121-102. Brooklyn led 52-36 in the second quarter but was outscored by an 85-50 margin over the final 27-plus minutes. Spencer Dinwiddie (23 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

The Nets fell under .500 for the first time since they were 6-8. Brooklyn has not won a game since Dec. 21.

Orlando is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.3 on average. The Nets come into the contest boasting the second most rebounds per game in the league at 48.4.

