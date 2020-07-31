Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Is Tom Thibodeau "buzz-worthy"? ( 3:14 )

The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are trying to hold off the Washington Wizards to earn a postseason bid. The two teams will square off in the first seeding game for either team on Friday afternoon in the NBA bubble, with Brooklyn facing plenty of roster uncertainty. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince are all sidelined for Brooklyn, and tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET from Disney World.

William Hill lists Orlando as a seven-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds.



Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Magic:

Nets vs. Magic spread: Magic -7

Nets vs. Magic over-under: 212 points

Nets vs. Magic money line: Magic -300, Nets +250

BRK: Nets are 4-5 against the spread in the last nine games

ORL: Magic are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Nets can cover

Though the Nets won't have many of their top players, there is still talent on the floor, headlined by Caris LeVert and Joe Harris. LeVert averaged 17.7 points per game as a supporting option this season and, in a more prominent role, he is capable of carrying an immense workload offensively. Harris is one of the NBA's top shooters, knocking down 41 percent of his three-point attempts this season, and he'll force Orlando's defense to extend in order to contain him.

Defensively, Brooklyn schemed their way to a top-10 defense this season, largely on the strength of elite metrics in shooting efficiency allowed. For all of its strengths, Orlando struggles as a perimeter shooting team, which plays into Brooklyn's hands. The Nets also ranked as a top-10 defensive rebounding team, allowing the group to close possessions effectively when they are able to force missed shots.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic have the much healthier, deeper roster, which also leads to an edge in cohesion. Orlando's core has been intact for longer and despite the long layoff, that could be an advantage here. The Magic are also known as a strong defensive team, with the Nets ranking as a bottom-10 offense this season, even with more top-tier players available prior to the hiatus.

Orlando excels at forcing turnovers and as a top-five team in both defensive rebounding and foul avoidance, the Magic have plenty of strengths to rely on in this matchup. Offensively, Orlando is very effective at avoiding turnovers, with the Nets sporting the NBA's worst defensive turnover rate.

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

LeVert and Nikola Vucevic projected to exceed their scoring averages.

