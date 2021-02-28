Who's Playing

Dallas @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Brooklyn 22-12

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Everything came up roses for Brooklyn at home against the Orlando Magic this past Thursday as the team secured a 129-92 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 92-72 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 27 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Dallas falling 111-97 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Luka Doncic (19 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest this past Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, the Nets lost to Dallas on the road by a decisive 123-111 margin. Maybe Brooklyn will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

Jan 02, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Brooklyn 111

Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88

Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113

Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106

Nov 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Dallas 104

Mar 19, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104

Mar 10, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96

Jan 29, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79

Dec 23, 2015 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 118

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving: Out (Shoulder)

Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Dallas

No Injury Information