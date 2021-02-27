The Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in a cross-conference showcase on Saturday. Dallas and Brooklyn are led by star power, and the first game between the two teams this season will be broadcast on national television. The Mavericks are 15-16 overall, while the Nets enter this game at 22-12. Kevin Durant (hamstring) is out for Brooklyn, with Jeff Green (shoulder) listed as questionable. Kristaps Porzingis (back) is questionable to play for Dallas.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Mavericks vs. Nets odds.

Nets vs. Mavericks spread: Nets -4

Nets vs. Mavericks over-under: 236 points

Nets vs. Mavericks money line: Nets -175, Mavericks +155

DAL: Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: Nets are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets lead the NBA in offense, both on an efficiency basis and in raw scoring. Brooklyn scores more than 1.18 points per possession and 121.4 points per game, while the Nets lead the NBA in field goal percentage (50.2 percent) and true shooting percentage (62.3 percent) this season.

Brooklyn is also No. 2 in three-point accuracy (40.7 percent), No. 4 in three-point volume (15.3 three-pointers per game), No. 6 in free throw shooting (80.9 percent) and No. 3 in assists (27.0 per game), deploying an unstoppable offensive attack.

Against Dallas, Brooklyn should also benefit from their opponent's defensive weaknesses, as the Mavericks rank in the bottom five of the league in overall defensive rating. The Nets also have the edge in free throw creation and prevention, with the ability to throw multiple defensive looks at Luka Doncic, including a switching style that has been effective in recent days.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks got off to a slow start offensively in 2020-21, but they have found their form. Led by Luka Doncic, Dallas is scoring 1.19 points per possession in the last 10 games, bringing their full-season offensive efficiency into the top tier. Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game, and the Mavericks are an above-average shooting team with a 57.6 percent true shooting mark. Dallas also takes care of the ball at a high level, committing turnovers on only 12.6 percent of possessions, and the Mavericks are a top-five team in generating free throws.

Brooklyn struggles defensively, ranking 24th in the NBA, and is a bottom-tier team in turnover creation and rebounding. The Mavericks will have their hands full with the Nets on the perimeter defensively, but Dallas boasts a top-10 mark in points in the paint allowed (45.6 per game).

