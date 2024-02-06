The Dallas Mavericks (27-23) head over to the East Coast as they play the Brooklyn Nets (20-29) on Tuesday. The Mavericks snapped their two-game losing streak on Monday when Dallas outmatched the Philadelphia 76ers 118-102. In the meantime, Brooklyn has dropped two of its past three games. The Golden State Warriors beat the Nets 109-98 on Monday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 236.5. Before making any Nets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Nets spread: Dallas -2.5

Mavericks vs. Nets Over-Under: 236.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nets money line: Dallas -141, Brooklyn +119

DAL: Has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 43 of its last 76 games

BK: Has hit the 1Q money line in 28 of its last 44 home games



Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is a dominating playmaker on the court. Doncic doesn't have the most quickness or finesse but he knows how to torch a defense. The 24-year-old finds his way into the paint and owns a nice jumper. Doncic is first in the league in points (34.5) and third in assists (9.4) with 8.6 rebounds per game. On Feb. 3, he racked up 40 points, nine boards, and 11 assists.

Forward Grant Williams fits into his role just fine in Dallas. Williams plays hard-nosed defense while being a good spot-up shooter. The Tennessee product logged 14 points and seven boards in Monday's win over Philadelphia. Meanwhile, guard Josh Green is another athletic contributor who has good confidence and will space the floor. The Arizona product has scored 18-plus in three straight outings. On Feb. 5 versus the 76ers, Green tallied 20 points, six boards, and made four threes.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges thrives on both ends of the floor. Bridges' length makes things hard on opposing players while being able to create offense for himself. The Villanova product leads the team in scoring (21.9) with five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. On Jan. 29 versus the Jazz, Bridges had 33 points, four assists, and went 6-of-14 from 3-point land.

Guard Cameron Thomas provides the Nets with a capable bucket-getter. Thomas attacks from all three levels due to his knack for creating space as the LSU product logs 21.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He's scored 25-plus points in five of his last six games. On Feb. 3, Thomas dropped 40 points with five assists.

