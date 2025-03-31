We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Dallas Mavericks will host the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas is 37-38 overall and 20-16 at home, while Brooklyn is 24-51 and 13-26 on the road. The Mavericks defeated the Nets, 120-101, on March 24 in Brooklyn in their first matchup this season as Dallas has won six straight against Brooklyn. Anthony Davis (adductor) is probable for the Mavericks.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are 9-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Nets spread: Mavericks -9

Mavericks vs. Nets over/under: 217.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nets money line: Mavericks -397, Nets +312

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

BRK: The Nets are 4-0 ATS over their last four road games



Why the Nets can cover



The Nets are coming off a 115-112 road victory over the Wizards on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak and a nine-game road losing streak for Brooklyn. However, the Nets still covered the spread in four of their last five losses as strong defensive performances allowed them to pull out better results than oddsmakers have been expecting. The Nets have the No. 9 scoring defense (111.9 points per game) and have covered the spread in 65.7% of games as a road underdog, the third-highest percentage in the league. Brooklyn is 23-12-1 ATS as a road underdog.

The Brooklyn lineup is filled with players looking to prove they deserve an NBA future, so even though the season is lost from a postseason standpoint, the players on the court have plenty to play for. Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson, second-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NBA Drafts, respectively, each scored 20 points against Washington. Drew Timme, the former Gonzaga star, had 19 points in his second NBA game. Dallas may have the talent advantage, but the Nets won't make anything easy. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are coming off a 120-119 win over the Bulls on Saturday in a game they led by 12 points with 2:55 left before a late Chicago run. Dallas has won four of its last five games, and the Mavericks have won all three of the games Davis has played in since returning against the Nets on March 24. Davis hasn't scored more than 18 points and has played just 30 minutes once since his return, but his scoring and minutes totals have increased in all three games as he could be available for more playing time on Monday.

The Mavericks have had five different leading scorers over their last six games, none being Davis, which shows Dallas' depth and how challenging of a team the Mavericks are to game plan against. Dallas defeated the Nets, 120-101, in Brooklyn on March 24 while shooting 56.3% from the field. Additionally, Daniel Gafford (knee) is probable after being out since Feb. 10, while Dereck Lively II (ankle) is questionable after being out since Jan. 14, so the Mavs could get their Twin Tower center duo back on Monday. See which team to pick here.

