Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Dallas Mavericks face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The Mavericks (1-2) dropped a 113-111 decision at New Orleans on Tuesday night, while the Nets (1-3) lost 110-99 at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Brooklyn, which led by 12 at halftime, flamed out in the second half against the Bucks. The Mavericks had a chance to pull out a last-second victory against the Pelicans, but Luka Doncic missed a 33-foot 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired.

Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 48-33, including four of the last five meetings. The Mavericks are 2-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 226.5.

Nets vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -2

Nets vs. Mavericks over/under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -130, Nets +110

DAL: The Mavericks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

BKN: The over is 4-1 in the Nets' last five games against a team with a winning percentage below .400.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic seems to get stronger every year and continues to lead the Dallas attack. Despite missing the potential game-winning shot on Tuesday, Doncic was impressive, pouring in 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He also dished out seven assists. So far this season, he is averaging 34.7 points, nine rebounds and 7.7 assists. In limited action against the Nets, Doncic has been impressive. In seven career games against them, he is averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He is also hitting 40.6% of his 3-pointers vs. Brooklyn.

Also putting up solid numbers for the Mavericks is Spencer Dinwiddie. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 24 points and added five assists in the loss to the Pelicans. After being acquired last season at the trade deadline, he proceeded to average 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 28.2 minutes in 23 games for Dallas. He is averaging 18 points and 31.3 minutes per game through the Mavericks' first three games.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite that, Dallas isn't a lock to cover the Mavericks vs. Nets spread. That's because Brooklyn has been able to count on forward Kevin Durant to come through when needed. In Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, Durant poured in 33 points, the third time in four games he has scored 30 or more. He is hitting 52% of his shots from the floor, and is 7 of 22 (32%) from 3-point range. Durant is looking to follow-up on a strong 2021-2022 season, which saw him average 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is off to a strong start to his season as well. A year after being limited to 29 games, he has played in all four so far. In Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee, Irving poured in 27 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 27.3 points and five rebounds per game. Irving has had a lot of success against Dallas throughout his career. In 14 games against the Mavericks, he is averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds, while connecting on 37.4% of his 3-pointers.

