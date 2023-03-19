Who's Playing

Denver @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Denver 47-24; Brooklyn 39-31

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets. If the matchup is anything like Brooklyn's 122-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Nuggets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 116-110 to the New York Knicks. Denver's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six assists, and center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, ten boards, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 101-96 to the Sacramento Kings. The top scorer for Brooklyn was small forward Mikal Bridges (23 points).

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 128-120. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.47

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Denver.