The Denver Nuggets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 5-6 overall and 4-4 at home, while the Nuggets are 5-5 overall and 3-1 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Nets vs. Nuggets spread: PK

Nets vs. Nuggets over-under: 231 points

Nets vs. Nuggets money line: Brooklyn -110; Denver -110



What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, 129-116. The Nets have lost four of their past six games. It was their fifth consecutive loss to OKC. Kevin Durant returned from a three-game layoff and led Brooklyn with 36 points. Caris LeVert scored 21 points, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 12 points. Joe Harris finished with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Kyrie Irving (personal) will miss his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday. Durant is averaging 29.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, and 4.7 assists per game in seven games. LeVert has scored 20-plus points in his past four games, which is the longest streak of his career. Brooklyn has employed six different starting lineups through its 11 games, including four different starting lineups in the last five games. The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.9, which is third in the league.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver coasted past the New York Knicks on Sunday,114-89. The Nuggets raced out to a 59-38 halftime lead. Nikola Jokic posted a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists. Denver held the Knicks to 8-for-18 shooting to open the game. The Nuggets forced six turnovers in the second quarter while allowing just seven field goals. The 89 points allowed were the lowest so far this season. Gary Harris added 14 points.

Jokic now has the most triple-doubles in franchise history with 45. He has four triple-doubles in six games so far this season and ranks ninth in the league all time. Paul Millsap is shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Harris has scored in double figures in four consecutive games. The Nuggets come into Tuesday's matchup with the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.4. Denver has a 50-42 all-time record vs. the Nets.

