The Denver Nuggets will wrap up the second end of a grueling back-to-back when they host the slumping Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in their final regular-season home game. The Nuggets (44-23) are coming off a road loss against the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Friday night and are in a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the No. 3 seed. While Denver is seeking its eighth consecutive victory on its home floor, Brooklyn is attempting to halt a season-worst four-game slide that likely cost the team the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a four-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 230 in the latest Nets vs. Nuggets odds.

Nets vs. Nuggets spread: Nets -4

Nets vs. Nuggets over-under: 230 points

Nets vs. Nuggets: Nets -175; Nuggets +155

BKN: The Nets are 20-8 vs. Western Conference foes

DEN: The Nuggets are 19-8 vs. the Eastern Conference

Why the Nets can cover



While Brooklyn features the league's most potent 1-2 punch in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who average a combined 55.4 points per game, the Nets continue to be without James Harden (hamstring). Durant has scored at least 32 points in five of his last seven, including a pair of 42-point performances. He nearly had a triple-double (34 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds) to beat Denver on Jan. 12.

Irving missed the earlier victory against the Nuggets, but he enters Saturday's matchup on an offensive tear, scoring 83 points over his last two games. The Nets need more from sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is averaging 14.2 points but has failed to eclipse 12 in each of his last four games. Bruce Brown contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench on Friday and also scored 16 points to go with six boards vs. the Nuggets in January.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Playing top-flight opponents on back-to-back nights is no easy task for Denver, but the team has won seven in a row and 13 of 14 at Ball Arena. Center Nikola Jokic came up one rebound shy of a triple-double in Friday's loss at Utah with 24 points, 13 assists and nine boards. That actually snapped a streak of three straight 30-point outings for Jokic, who nearly had a triple-double (23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds) in the earlier matchup vs. the Nets.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has elevated his play since the season-ending knee injury to All-Star guard Jamal Murray. He eclipsed 30 points for the third time in eight games with a team-best 31 at Utah and has buried at least three 3-point shots in eight of his last nine. Austin Rivers has been a find since signing a 10-day contract last month. He scored 18 points in Friday's loss and is 11 of 18 from behind the arc in the last two games.

