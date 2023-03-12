The Denver Nuggets host the Brooklyn Nets for an afternoon tilt on Sunday. Denver is 46-21, leading the Western Conference, and the Nuggets are 30-5 at home. Brooklyn is 38-29 overall, including four wins in the last five games, and 19-17 in road contests. Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) and Collin Gillespie (leg) are out for the Nuggets. Ben Simmons (knee) is out for the Nets.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 9.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Nets vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 61-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nets vs. Nuggets over/under: 230.5 points

Nets vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -400, Nets +310

BKN: The Nets are 20-16 against the spread in road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 22-12-1 against the spread in home games

Nets vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is keyed by Mikal Bridges, who is in the midst of a hot streak. The talented wing is averaging 25.8 points per game in 12 appearances with the Nets, and Bridges is shooting 51.4% from the field and 49.2% from 3-point range. Brooklyn's offense is above-average for the season, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession, and the Nets have tremendous shooting efficiency. The Nets are in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.3%) and 3-point percentage (38.5%), with a top-eight mark in free throw accuracy (80.0%).

Brooklyn is also playing well on defense in recent days, yielding fewer than 1.02 points per possession in the last five games. The Nets lead the NBA with 6.4 blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the league in field goal percentage allowed (46.2%), 2-point percentage allowed (51.4%), and assists allowed (23.1 per game).

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is the best home team in the NBA this season. The Nuggets are 30-5 at Ball Arena, and Denver is out-scoring the opposition by 10.6 points per 100 possessions in home games. Denver has an undeniable offense, but the Nuggets also have clear defensive strengths. Denver is in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-point defense, defensive rebounding, free throw prevention and steals per game this season. Brooklyn is last in the league in offensive rebound rate (22.5%), and the Nets are in the bottom five in points in the paint (44.4 per game) and free throw attempts (21.6 per game).

On the other side, Denver leads the NBA in field goal percentage (50.8%), and the Nuggets are in the top three of the league in points per possession (1.17), 3-point accuracy (38.9%), 2-point accuracy (57.5%) and assists (29.3 per game). The Nuggets also average more than 16 fast break points and 54 points in the paint per game, winning on the margins on a consistent basis.

How to make Nuggets vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 238 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits well in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.