Who's Playing

Indiana @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Indiana 12-12; Brooklyn 14-12

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.38 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 122-111. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 dimes along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Indiana came up short against Utah, falling 103-95. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Domantas Sabonis (20 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (18 points).

The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count the Pacers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.

Feb 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Indiana 105

Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86

Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108

Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96

Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106

Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112

Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103

Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119

Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97

Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131

Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97

Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109

Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97

Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94

Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105

Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110

Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100

Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Kevin Durant: Out (Covid-19)

Iman Shumpert: Out (Hamstring)

Nicolas Claxton: Out (Knee)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Indiana