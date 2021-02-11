Who's Playing
Indiana @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Indiana 12-12; Brooklyn 14-12
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.38 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between the Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 122-111. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 dimes along with six boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Indiana came up short against Utah, falling 103-95. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Domantas Sabonis (20 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (18 points).
The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count the Pacers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- Kevin Durant: Out (Covid-19)
- Iman Shumpert: Out (Hamstring)
- Nicolas Claxton: Out (Knee)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Indiana
- Caris LeVert: Out (Abdomen)
- T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)